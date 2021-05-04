Serie A: José Mourinho is confirmed as the new coach of Roma

The Rome announced this Tuesday the signing of the Portuguese Jose Mourinho as a new coach of the first team from the 2021-2022 season, with a contract until 2024.

“AS Roma is happy to announce that José Mourinho will be the new technical manager of the first team from the 2021-2022 academic year,” says the official Roma note.

“An agreement was reached with the coach that binds him to Roma until June 30, 2024,” he adds.

MourinhoThe 58-year-old will take over at Roma after being sacked in March as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

“I thank the Friedkin family (owner of Roma) for choosing me for this great club and allowing me to be part of their vision. After speaking with the property and (sporting director) Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high it is. the ambition of this club, “said Mourinho in statements provided by Roma.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans has convinced me to accept this position and I am looking forward to starting next season.”

Mourinho at the same time he wished Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, current coach of the first team, luck for the rest of this season.

