Serie A: José Mourinho in search of Granit Xhaka to reinforce AS Roma

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho of As Rome in Serie A, he would be interested in the services of the soccer player Granit Xhaka of the Arsenal of the Premier League, to reinforce the Italian club for the next campaign.

Of course I read (about interest), but now I’m 100 percent focused on the National Team. That is more important than Arsenal or rumors at the moment. I have another two years of contract in London and Arsenal know what they have in me “, were the words of Granit Xhaka.

According to different media, the Portuguese strategist has already made known his interest in the Arsenal footballer, who when questioned said that he is currently focused on the Euro Cup with his team.

28-year-old Grafit Xhaka, who came to Arsenal in 2016 from the Bundesliga, has a two-year contract with the Gunners and if he arrives at Roma it would be his fourth club as a professional.

