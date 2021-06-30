in Football

Serie A: James Rodríguez would be close to being AC Milan’s new reinforcement

Colombian footballer James Rodríguez of Everton of the Premier League, would be very close to being the new reinforcement of the AC Milan team within the A series, in the next season 2021-2022.

According to information from different media in Europe, the same South American player and his representative are looking for a new club for next season.

Some of the reasons why the Colombian attacker is looking for a new team to play would be the arrival of Spanish coach Rafa Benítez at Everton, which would not be to Rodríguez’s liking.

James Rodríguez was offered to the AC Milan team for a figure of around 10 to 20 million euros, for which the Rossoneri board is analyzing the proposal as a reinforcement for the Champions League.

