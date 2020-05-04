Several Serie A clubs have started preparations on Monday necessary to return to train, individually, in their sports centers, after the Interior Ministry allowed closed-door practices for both individual and team sports.

05/04/2020 at 11:31

CEST

EFE

Waiting for the clubs to re-train as a group from May 18, the players have been empowered to exercise individually since Monday and their teams are organizing medical exams and planning sessions divided into several shifts to guarantee the safety distance.

The first to jump onto the field is the Sassuolo, who reported in an official statement that their players will be able to go to the club’s sports center starting this Monday, while clubs such as Juventus, Inter Milan, Rome or Naples will do so between this week and the beginning of the next.

To ensure maximum safety and respect for social distance, the common idea among the twenty clubs in Serie A is to place between two and three players on each field and make them work under the command of a member of the coaching staff.

Juventus, which had given its foreign players the go-ahead to return to their respective countries during the most acute phase of the pandemic, is already waiting for them in Turin to respect the two weeks of the relevant quarantine before being able to train again.

Thus, in the next few hours it is expected that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the first to leave Turin to return to Madeira, along with the other footballers who left Italy, including the Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín and the Brazilian Douglas Costa, return to their Italian residences.

The Turin team, who led the table with a point of advantage over Lazio, second, before the forced stoppage of Serie A, has an ultra modern sports center and the possibility of organizing individual training in four different fields.

Inter Milan is also preparing to reopen the doors of the Appiano Gentile sports center. According to EFE, the Uruguayan Diego Godín, the Slovenian Samir Handanovic or the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic are ready to start exercising, since they returned from their respective countries more than two weeks ago.

The only one who will still have to wait a few days is Alexis Sánchez, who returned from Chile on March 21 and who will end his quarantine this Wednesday.

“After the publication of the Ministry of the Interior on Sunday, May 3, which provides the possibility for athletes who practice team sports to train individually respecting the rules of social distance in their sports centers, Internazionale Milan communicates that in the next days the first team players will be allowed, on a voluntary basis, to use the fields of the Suning sports center to perform physical exercise individually, “the Milanese club reported in an official note.

Clubs like Naples, Barcelona’s rival in the Champions League, or Roma, which is paired with Sevilla in the Europa League, will organize medical examinations in the coming days prior to the resumption of activity.

The idea of ​​Roma is to submit footballers to a medical check-up between this Monday and this Wednesday, so that they can start working at the end of this week.

