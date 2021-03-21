Serie A: Inter’s match suspended due to the growing number of team coronavirus cases

ANDl party of Inter Milan against Sassuolo on Saturday was postponed due to a growing number of coronavirus cases and it was decided to prohibit the players of the Serie A leader from attending the summons of their national teams.

The nerazzurri reported Tuesday that the Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij and the Uruguayan steering wheel Matías Vecino were the most recent footballers to have tested positive for COVID-19. Slovenian goalkeeper Samir handanovic and the defender Danilo D’Ambrosio they tested positive at the beginning of the week.

Inter reported that health authorities in Milan ordered the suspension of all types of team activity for four days, including the match against Sassuolo.

He also pointed out that “all the players called by their respective national teams were banned from attending the call.”

He added that the entire campus will undergo swabs on Monday before an eventual resumption of activities.

Several players had planned to travel, after the weekend, for the start of the World Cup qualifiers. In any case, the South American players of Inter had no commitments with their national teams, given that the double date of CONMEBOL was postponed two weeks ago.

Inter are trying to win their first Serie A title in more than a decade. The painting directed by Antonio Conte marks the step with a difference of nine points over Milan, your immediate escort.