Serie A: Inter Milan would be reinforced with Luis Muriel from Atalanta next season

Inter Milan is in the first place in the table of positions this season in the Italian Serie A and although the team is flying for the title, Antonio Conte is already looking at the following season and would be thinking of reinforcing the team with the Colombian striker Luis Muriel from Atalanta.

According to information revealed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte wants a player like Muriel to take on the role of secondary striker who frees Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku from minutes and gives Inter Milan more depth.

As detailed in the information, Luis Muriel likes Antonio Conte a lot due to his verticality in attack and his speed to break lines, so he thinks he is perfect for his team’s style of play.

Luis Muriel, a 29-year-old forward who plays for Atalanta, is valued at 30 million euros, so Inter would have to sell a player to be able to get the services of the Colombian striker.

