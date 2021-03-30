Serie A: Inter Milan officially present their new logo

Inter Milan, leader of the Italian Serie A, presented its new minimalist logo on Tuesday, in which the background is made up of the social colors, black and blue, the letters C and F (football club) disappear and the I for International and the M for Milan dominate, both white.

The new logo was devised by the German company Bureau Bosche, specialized in communication and design, and will be printed on Inter’s jerseys from the 2021-2022 season, the Milanese team reported in an official note.

The club chaired by the Chinese businessman Steven Zhang, just 29 years old, decided to change his logo after eight years to “open up to an increasingly digital and aesthetic-conscious audience”, to achieve “global goals and people of different ages.

The previous logo, used from 2014 to 2021, also saw two circles, one blue and one black, but the background was gold and bore the letters “IMCF” (International Milan Football Club) in white.

The new shield is based on the letters I and M, which stand for Inter Milan, but also refer to the English “I’m” (I am), to highlight the sense of belonging to the city of northern Italy.

“The expression ‘I Am’ is used to directly communicate the values ​​and attitude of the club, but it also becomes the way to describe the essence of each Interista fan without any distinction,” the Inter note reads.

The interista team also published a video in which the stars of the present and the past contribute to the launch of the new shield.

The Argentine Lautaro Martínez, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella or the former player Marco Materazzi, winner of the 2010 treble with Inter, are some of the protagonists of the Interista video.

