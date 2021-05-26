Serie A: Inter Milan officially announces the departure of coach Antonio Conte

The directive of the Club Inter Milan inside of A series, officially announced the departure of his coach Antonio Conte in agreement between both parties, after returning to the team to the championship after 11 years.

The whole club wants to thank Antonio for the extraordinary job he has done, culminating in the conquest of the 19th Scudetto. Antonio Conte will remain forever in the history of our club, “was the club’s statement.

Through their social networks, the Neroazurro team launched its press release, where they confirmed that an agreement was reached for the consensual termination of the contract with the Italian coach, for his departure from the club after winning his Scudetto 19.

OFFICIAL Antonio Conte rescinded his contract with Inter Milan and will no longer be the team’s coach. The strategist made this decision because the club will sell players due to crisis adjustment. #LaVozDelFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8UYkFmaahF – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 26, 2021

According to different media, the departure is due to the fact that Inter Milan have a strong debt for which they must part with some important players, which would not be to the liking of Antonio Conte who decided to leave the team.

