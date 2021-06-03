Serie A: Inter Milan announce the arrival of Simone Inzaghi as new manager

The directive of the Inter de Milan inside of A series, announced the arrival of Simone Inzaghi as the new coach of the current Italian soccer champion, who will seek the two-time league championship in the 2021-2022 season.

FC Internazionale Milano welcomes Simone Inzaghi as the new coach of the first team: the manager has signed a two-year contract with the Nerazzurri club, “was the club’s message.

Through its social networks, the Neroazurro club launched the welcome message to its new coach, who arrives to replace the coach Antonio Conte who left the team bench last week.

Simone Inzaghi left the Lazio team where he was in command for 5 seasons, managing to lift an Italian Cup championship in the 2019 campaign, as well as 2 Super Cups in 2017 and 2019.

