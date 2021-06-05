Serie A in mourning: AC Milan player Seid Visin takes his life due to discrimination

Italian soccer mourns the tragic loss of the 20-year-old footballer from the AC Milan, Seid Vision, who played in the youth academies of the Rossonero club and Benevento, after he took his own life for falling into depression due to attacks of racial discrimination.

Italian media reported that Seid was found dead at his home in Nocera Inferiore, where he left a heartbreaking letter in which he recounted the suffering caused by multiple racist abuses.

“Wherever I go, I feel the weight of people’s skeptical, disgusted and scared looks on me. I am not an immigrant … remember that everyone loved me,” wrote Visin.

“I managed to find a job that I had to leave because too many people, especially older people, refused to be cared for by me, as if I was not uncomfortable.

“They blamed me because a lot of young (white) Italians couldn’t find work. Something has changed inside of me, like I’m ashamed to be black.”

Visin, of Ethiopian origin, moved to Italy when he was seven years old and was adopted.

The AC Milan team published a statement in memory of its footballer, who was Gianluigi Donnarumma’s teammate during his time at the academy.

“Milan mourns the death of this young footballer whose body was found in his apartment by the police after they could not find it. “There are no adequate words to mourn a 20-year-old: our thoughts go to Seid Visin, his family and those who loved him.

