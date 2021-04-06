Serie A: Hirving Lozano is called up for the match between Juventus and Napoli

The Mexican, Hirving Lozano, entered the call for the match on Wednesday between the Napoli and the Juventus. This meeting corresponds to Date 3, which was suspended because Gattuso’s painting could not travel by prohibiting travel on those dates due to the increase in Covid cases.

A duel that could sentence the future of both teams, who are fighting for Champions League positions. The two teams have 56 units; However, the goal difference places ‘Vecchia Signora’ in fourth place.

Also read: Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

Lozano, who was out of the court for about a month and a half, precisely because of an injury suffered in the last meeting between these two teams. The Mexican had a few minutes last game, since he had come from playing with the National Team, which is why Gatusso preferred to give him rest.

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández becomes a Legend of Mexican Soccer

The Italian strategist has doubts about the starting eleven, among them, the ownership of ‘Chucky’. Napoli have come off winning four of their last five games, while Juventus have been victorious in three of their last five.