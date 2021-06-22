Serie A: Hakan Çalhanoglu leaves AC Milan to sign with the city’s eternal rival

The Turkish footballer Hakan Çalhanoglu, would be a new reinforcement of the Inter de Milan on the A series of Italy after ending his relationship with the AC Milan team, with whom he disputes the Derby della Madonnina.

According to different media in Italy, the Turkish midfielder would sign his new contract this Tuesday with the Neroazzurro team, current Serie A champions.

Hakan Çalhanoglu wore the Rossoneri team shirt for 4 seasons, becoming an important part of the club in attack in recent seasons, so this drop in the team weighs a lot.

100% CONFIRMED – SIGNING MARKET. Hakan Çalhanoğlu ( AC Milan), will be a new player of Inter. He arrives as a free agent, signs for 3 seasons and will earn € 5M. TREASON? #FichajesFG. pic.twitter.com/Cv3l7m1FYA – 100% SOCCER SIGNINGS (@FichajeGoleador) June 21, 2021

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, 27 years old and with experience in the Bundesliga, will come to reinforce the team led by Simone Inzaghi with a 3-year contract and close to 5 million euros.

BOMBAZO! Hakan Çalhanoglu (27 | ) interview with @trtspor: “I have reached an agreement with Inter. I’m going to Milan. I’ll sign a contract tomorrow ”. The agreement with the Turkish midfielder includes € 5M per season + € 1M in bonus. Contract with Inter for 3 seasons (2024) ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/T51ZEHzIQE – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 21, 2021

