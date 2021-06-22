in Football

Serie A: Hakan Çalhanoglu leaves AC Milan to sign with the city’s eternal rival

The Turkish footballer Hakan Çalhanoglu, would be a new reinforcement of the Inter de Milan on the A series of Italy after ending his relationship with the AC Milan team, with whom he disputes the Derby della Madonnina.

According to different media in Italy, the Turkish midfielder would sign his new contract this Tuesday with the Neroazzurro team, current Serie A champions.

Hakan Çalhanoglu wore the Rossoneri team shirt for 4 seasons, becoming an important part of the club in attack in recent seasons, so this drop in the team weighs a lot.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, 27 years old and with experience in the Bundesliga, will come to reinforce the team led by Simone Inzaghi with a 3-year contract and close to 5 million euros.

