Serie A gives Tebas a lesson on how to bring football closer to the fans

The A series give a lesson to The league of how to approach your fans. The Italian league has reached an agreement to broadcast most of its matches in the transalpine country with DAZN over the next three seasons, which will offer them in 2021-22 for 30 euros per month. Prices that are unthinkable in Spain. The competition directed by Javier Tebas has prices, in theory, similar -around 35 euros-, but in practice fans cannot enjoy it from their homes for less than 105 euros per month.

In recent years, streaming platforms have been gaining a foothold in terms of sports competition rights. The contents they offer give fans the possibility of having them for prices, mostly popular. Something that will happen, at least next year, in Italy and that, for the moment, does not happen in Spain.

While the League has maintained an official position in which they claim to defend the interests of the fans, reality shows a very different side. In order to have the league matches offered by payment operators, the interested party must pay 75 euros more per month than an Italian fan will be able to do next year to be able to enjoy the games that Juventus, Milan or Inter play. But the differences are more striking when compared to what is spent in an entire season.

The Lega Calcio He gave his television rights to the platform in a package that includes the broadcast of seven of the ten games that are played each day. That is, fans can enjoy a total of 270 euros per season (nine installments of 30 euros) out of a total of 266 Serie A matches. In the Spanish case, the operator that owns the rights broadcasts nine matches each day, while one is free. In total, there are 342 games each year, for which the fan must pay to see them 945 euros.

Exorbitant prices

The differences between the outlay that a Spanish fan makes for watching his team’s matches and that made by an Italian fan has a main justification. Initially, the two operators that offer in Spain the rights of The league They do it for 35 euros a month. However, it is cheating.

In order to access this content, fans are obliged to contract a package in which television, internet and mobile network are offered. An indivisible package that triggers its price, becoming unsustainable for part of the public, which ends up paying as a general rule a minimum of 105 euros each month. Some figures that explain the loss of audience of the Santander League matches in recent seasons.

The loss of interest shown by the audience data on the games of the League they are due more to the inability to see them on television than to the desire to do so. Proof of this is that, when they are given in the open, the matches are seen, while, as a general rule, only the matches of Barcelona, ​​Athletic Y Real Madrid They are among the 20 most watched broadcasts on pay channels.

The invisibility enjoyed by the League of Thebes It is also reflected in the fact that sports that, in principle, arouse less expectation in our country than football, are imposed on league matches every weekend. Being more accessible than for the general public, being much cheaper, the Formula 1 Y MotoGP they outnumber most of the matches that take place each day.

Reality contradicts Thebes

The prices of the operators that offer the Santander League they make them inaccessible to a good part of the fans. Something that contrasts with the message launched by the Spanish football association. Javier Tebas he has had enough of saying that football belongs to the fans. Especially in recent months. After the announcement of the Superliga project, the president of LaLiga showed his position totally contrary to its creation, relying on, among other reasons, that football belongs to the people.

The acts carried out by Thebes rather they reveal the opposite. Thinking about the fans has led him to implement the League of Los Angeles matches in our country. Friday and the Monday or the Schedule from 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., making it difficult for most of the public to attend the stadium. Something that adds to the exorbitant prices to see it on television. Now, Italian football has taught him a lesson in how to really try to bring the beautiful game closer to his fans.