Serie A: Gianluigi Buffon would be very close to returning to Parma to end his career

The Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, would be very close to returning to the team of the Parma within Serie B, a group where he began his brilliant football career before being formed by the Juventus of Turin.

According to information from different media in Europe, they point out that the historic goalkeeper is very close to signing with this club to end his professional career.

Gianluigi Buffon, already 43 years old, broke ties with the Juventus team, where he became one of the team’s most iconic players in recent years, winning everything except the Champions League.

‘Gigi’ Comes Home 20 Years Later! According to @FabrizioRomano, Gianluigi Buffon has everything ready to return to Parma, the squad that will play in Serie B next season. Buffon left Parma in 2001 to join Juve. This summer he will return to where it all began. pic.twitter.com/gP0EYITzkt – CANCHA (@reformacancha) June 12, 2021

The world champion goalkeeper in the 2006 World Cup in Germany together with Francesco Totti, Alessandro del Piero and Fabio Cannavaro, has a great professional career so several clubs in Europe are interested in signing him.

