Serie A: Gianluigi Buffon and his message after winning the Cup in his last match with Juventus

Juventus won their fourteenth Italian Cup on Wednesday, beating Atalanta 2-1 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on a great night from Swede Dejan Kulusevski, who scored a goal and gave an assist to Federico Chiesa.

Given this, Gianluigi Buffon, club legend, sent a farewell message after winning the trophy and assured that it is the perfect ending.

Before 4,300 spectators, who returned for the first time since last October to a football stadium in Italy, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus won its second trophy of the season, after the Italian Super Cup that it lifted last January.

“The perfect ending. The perfect ending.” Wrote the legendary goalkeeper who played his last game with Juventus after a 20-year career in the Turin team.