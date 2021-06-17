Serie A: Gennaro Gattuso would leave Fiorentina after two weeks at the club

After his departure from Napoli, Gennaro Gattuso had signed with Fiorentina for the start of the 2021-22 season in Serie A in Italy, although plans would have changed for the Italian coach.

According to information from the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Gattuso would be out of Fiorentina after just two weeks in command of the violet team, so now his future would be uncertain.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Filtering Jaime Lozano’s final call for the Olympic Games

“Gattuso out of Fiorentina after 2 weeks. We will see the thoughts of the owner of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso. “

This break between the board of Fiorentina and Gennaro Gattuso would have occurred due to disagreements on the issue of signings, in addition to the importance of the Italian coach to make decisions in different aspects of the club.

So far, Fiorentina has not issued any statement on the future of Gattuso, but everything indicates that he will not continue at the club despite having arrived only this summer.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: