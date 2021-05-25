Serie A: Gennaro Gattuso announced as new Fiorentina coach

The Italian Gennaro Gattuso, became the new coach of Fiorentina de la A series, after leaving the bench Napoli last Sunday, where he was close to 2 seasons.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Luiz Gustavo, the Brazilian team would be his reinforcement

I am convinced that Gattuso will help us in our growth and that his professional and human career represents for the club an important guarantee of determination, competence and the desire to win ”, was the message from Rocco Commisso.

Through a press release on their social networks, the Viola team led by Rocco Commisso announced the incorporation of Gennaro Gattuso as their coach, after leaving the Napoli bench after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Gattuso, after having won practically everything as a footballer with the shirts of Milan and the Italian team, with which he was proclaimed World Champion in 2006. As a coach he has directed Palermo, Pisa, Napoli and Milan in Serie A, in addition having directed in Switzerland.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content