Serie A: Forward Olivier Giroud would be AC ​​Milan’s new reinforcement

French striker Olivier Giroud of the Chelsea of the Premier League of England, sounds to reinforce the whole of AC Milan of the A series, in search of reinforcing the team of each to the next season 2021-2022.

According to sources from different media in Europe, the AC Milan board seeks to reinforce the attack of its team that returns to the UEFA Champions League for this season.

Also read: Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

The second best scorer in the history of the French National Team only behind Therry Henry, would be coming to the Rossoneri team for a figure close to 4 million euros with a contract of two to three years.

Gazzetta: AC Milan could close the deal with Olivier Giroud in the next 48 hours. We are talking about € 3.5 / 4M for a two or three year contract. pic.twitter.com/yr1a4KabCu – Gazzetta Milan (@gazzetadelmilan) June 14, 2021

Olivier Giroud won the last UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, in addition to adding a World Cup with the French National Team, as well as a Europa League and a Ligue 1 title with Montpellier.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content