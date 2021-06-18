Serie A: Fiorentina could not stand Gattuso and runs him 23 days after hiring him

Fiorentina announced on Thursday the departure of coach Gennaro Gattuso, who had been hired less than a month ago to lead the team next season.

“ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by consensus, decided not to follow the agreements made and not start the next season together,” the official statement from the Tuscan club reads.

“The club has already started looking for a coach to guide the ‘viola’ team towards the results that Fiorentina and the city of Florence deserve,” the note added.

LAST MINUTE I The break between Gattuso and Fiorentina is confirmed. Problems when dealing with the transfer market with Jorge Mendes, Fiorentina and Gattuso himself involved. There will be no reconciliation. The contract was signed but not deposited in the lega. pic.twitter.com/pZcn39WrCW – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 16, 2021

Gattuso had signed for Fiorentina on May 25, two days after leaving Napoli, but his link with the Florentine club was severed due to points of view incompatible with the board.

Fiorentina qualified thirteenth in the last Italian Serie A season, with Giuseppe Iachini on the bench.

Gattuso led Napoli and finished in fifth position, after losing the possibility of playing the next Champions League on the last day.

