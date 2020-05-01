According to different Italian media reports, the Serie A clubs voted unanimously this Friday afternoon in favor of resuming the league championship. Now, they will submit to the decision of the Italian government.

In any case, the intention of the Italian clubs is to resume competition and conclude the season, which was temporarily suspended after the dispute on Matchday 26, on the pitch.

The twenty representatives of the Serie A clubs voted unanimously for the resumption of the competition at the assembly held by the League. Even the most skeptical have allied with the other teams after demanding to respect all the recommendations to guarantee the health of the players. Now they await the government’s decision to which they will submit.

The Italian Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, had asked last Thursday for Serie A executives and clubs to look for a consensus on a medical protocol for reactivation.

“If points are found in common between the Federation and the Scientific Committee, then training sessions can be resumed and this will also have a positive impact on the resumption of the championship,” he said. Spadafora.

Despite everything, there are still uncertainties because the government could still decide, based on the reports and the evolution of the health crisis, the definitive suspension. In any case, he appealed “to Serie A to end the controversy and debates.”

Paolo Dal Pino, President of the League, had expressed during his meeting with government representatives his desire to resume the competition. During the assembly, the clubs rejected the “force majeure” argument put forward by some to end the championship.

According to information from the Italian media, Series A clubs also addressed the issue of television rights and will demand payment in the next few days of the last payment owed to them..

