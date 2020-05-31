Without playing since March, the Serie A clubs of the Brazilian Championship outline alternatives to overcome the lack of collections. Recurring agenda in 2019, Bill No. 5,082 / 16, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies and No. 5516/19, under discussion in the Senate, which addresses the transformation of the associative management of clubs to the business model, cooled due to the spread of the new coronavirus. However, the clubs’ decision has not changed and most of them continue to see projects as they saw them before the pandemic.

O Estadão contacted the 20 teams from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and all said they were in favor of the projects. However, adherence to business models is far from being a consensus. Only Botafogo and Atlético-GO proved to be adept at migrating their managements, while there are clubs that have not yet discussed this agenda and others that have already discussed and do not see themselves fit for this transformation.

Most clubs have not yet discussed the transition, although they are in favor of the projects. Among the paulistas, the report found that Santos is the only one who has already evaluated the transformation. São Paulo, Palmeiras and Corinthians await the processing of the proposals, to discuss the transformation in their councils.

The tricolor club understands that this “change can bring countless benefits”. Palmeiras says that the “discussion should focus on the taxation of clubs”. Corinthians President Andrés Sanchez, in turn, is in favor of approval, as long as it is not mandatory.

In the South, Coritiba stated that the projects were “widely discussed by the board and councils” and sees the transformation in a very positive way. Athletico-PR, on the other hand, only told the report that it is favorable, without giving further details. Grêmio and Internacional are opposed to business management due to their democratic backgrounds and do not see themselves in this model, although they are favorable to suit the club-company.

In the Northeast, Fortaleza and Sport have not yet held the discussion on their boards. The Recife club said that adherence to business management depends on “a series of questions,” but that it would not fail to evaluate proposals. Fortaleza is more reluctant to the idea. President Marcelo Paz said he was in favor of approving the project, as long as its membership “is not mandatory”. Ceará, in turn, has already discussed the proposals and claims that the transformation could generate “unnecessary liabilities”.

In 2019, part of the clubs that competed in the Brazilian Championship’s Serie A joined forces, for the elaboration of a manifesto, signed jointly, that expressed the participants’ position on the regulation of business management.

Among the clubs competing in the current Brasileirão, signed the document: Ceará, Vasco da Gama, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Bahia, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Grêmio, Santos, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and Internacional.

Vasco, Atlético-MG and Fluminense maintain the position expressed in the manifesto: “They are not opposed to the debate of the so-called ‘club-company’, demonstrating once again to the Legislative Power and to Brazilian society their commitment to the development of football, as long as the Clubs that remain in the form of membership do not lose any right or benefit, present or future “.

Marcos Egídio, administrative director of Atlético-GO, said that the announcement of the transition to the business management model, carried out in May, in the midst of the pandemic, has nothing to do with the economic setbacks caused by the virus. According to Egídio, this “was already a planning of the club”, which he believes is “something inevitable and necessary” for Brazilian football.

Purchased by the Austrian energy company Red Bull, in 2019, RB Bragantino reached its goal and reached the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2020. The club believes that the financial balance has mitigated the economic impacts of the pandemic, as it does not depend on how decisive impact of rents that were paralyzed, such as money from the box office and from social support plans, which the team does not yet have. Sought by the report, Bahia did not want to position itself. Flamengo and Goiás did not respond.

Analyze

Professor Paulo Feldmann, Faculty of Economics, Administration and Accounting, University of São Paulo (FEA-USP)

Whoever chooses the associative model, is not interested in the professionalization of the club and believes that he will lose his control, mainly, of the financial issues that involve him. In the associative model, the decision-making council, often composed of up to 200 people, is in charge. It is very difficult to organize decision-making in this format and the logic of politics prevails, that is, the councilors vote, if it is to favor the group they support. If the club opts for the business model, these directors lose their role, but the club gains in professionalism, efficient, productive and profit management.

When the club becomes a company, it has a serious and predictable management. In the eyes of banks and investors, this is very good and, thus, it is possible to raise more resources. As a company, there is greater rationality and professionalism. Today, officers in membership clubs are chosen for the degree of friendship or trust that counselors have with the person. In the corporate club, the directors and all employees are chosen for their professional competence, if they do not correspond, they will be dismissed. In the associative club it is very difficult to fire someone, because you can run into internal political issues.

Yes, there may be a tax loss on the move, as some exemptions (mainly property tax) will probably cease to exist. But the gains are worth it, as company clubs are much more efficient and productive. Everything starts to be measured in terms of return. Sponsorship and investments will be easier. In addition, the company club may, in the future, go public on the Stock Exchange and attract huge amounts of capital and even more resources for investments.

.