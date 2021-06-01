Serie A chooses Cristiano Ronaldo as the best striker Lukaku as the ‘MVP’

The belgian Romelu lukaku, Inter Milan striker, was chosen this Monday by the Liga de la A series as the best player of the 2020-2021 Italian season, while the Argentine Cristian Romero, from Atalanta, was awarded as the best defense.

Lukaku, author of 24 goals and Italian champion with Inter, was awarded after analyzing statistical data from Stats Perform and will be able to play next season with an “MVP” stamp on his shirt, the Serie A League reported in a statement. .

Cristian Romero, third-placed with Atalanta, was awarded the best defense after a season of the highest level, in which he stood out for his great one-on-one abilities and for his skill in the passing game.

The best goalkeeper of the season was Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma; the best midfielder was Nicoló Barella, Italian champion with Inter, while the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, top scorer of the season with 29 goals at Juventus Turin, he was chosen as the best striker.

Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, a forward who scored 21 goals for Fiorentina at the age of 21, was chosen as the best U23 player.

“These six players, with their great performances, have contributed to the spectacle of an exciting season until the last day and that we were able to close despite the difficulties caused by this particular period,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Serie A.