Serie A: Antonio Conte ensures that Inter’s title is one of the most important in his career

Antonio Conte, technician of the Inter de Milan, assured that the league title officially conquered this Sunday is “one of the most important triumphs” of his career and acknowledged that signing for the Milanese team after his past in the Juventus, a historic interista rival, “it was not easy.”

It is one of the most important triumphs of my career. Deciding to sign for Inter was not easy, also at a time when the team was not prepared to win, “Conte said on Italian television” Rai “.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi heading for another scoring title in La Liga

The rival, in addition, was a Juventus for whom I worked for many years. He had been dominating for nine years, but today we can say that our sacrifices have been rewarded, “he added

➤ Three-time Serie A champion with Juventus (broke an 8-year institutional drought).

➤ Premier League champion with Chelsea.

➤ Serie A champion with Inter (broke an 11-year institutional drought). He has 4 Scudettos and 1 Premier League. DON ANTONIO CONTE. pic.twitter.com/AUlLEbQZMz – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 2, 2021

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre launches challenging message prior to the Liga MX League

Conte was captain of Juventus in his playing career and was also the coach who won the first three league titles in the club’s run of nine from 2011 to 2020. He signed for Inter in 2019 and was raised this Sunday the first trophy of his career in the “Nerazzurri” ensemble