Serie A: Andrea Pirlo leaves the renewal of Paulo Dybala in the hands of Juventus

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus Turin coach in the A series, assured this that the decision on the renewal of the Argentine contract Paulo dybala, whose current agreement expires in 2022, it is up to the board and it does not depend only on what he thinks.

For Dybala, the club is in charge of making the decisions. My luck is training champions like him. This year we have never had him available, but now he has returned and we will take advantage of it for the final stretch of the season, “said Pirlo at the end of the league match won 3-1 against Genoa.

Dybala returned to play last Wednesday after being out since January 10 due to an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and scored a great goal against Napoli.

The final decisions are up to the directors, “he added, when asked if he plans to ask the club for the renewal of the” Jewel “contract.

Cristiano is not immortal: former Juventus player Juventus is not in a good economic state due to the coronavirus, which means that they will have to sell one of their stars. To this is added that Cristiano and Dybala are not safe in the team. pic.twitter.com/JByXSq9Ckw – ContraataqueDeportivo (@ContraAtaqueDep) April 11, 2021

This Sunday he entered the second half of the clash that Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 with goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Álvaro Morata and Weston McKennie. In this campaign, Dybala has played 18 games and scored four goals.

