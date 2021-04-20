Serie A: AC Milan, Inter and Juventus make it clear that they want to continue belonging to the League

The Juventus, the Milan and the Inter They assured this Monday in a meeting with the Serie A League that they plan to continue playing the league championship, in addition to participating as founding clubs in the European Super League, Italian media report.

They did so in a telematic meeting with the Serie A League in which they again talked about the European Super League and the possible sanctions faced by the clubs that participate in the new competition announced late this Sunday.

Juventus, Milan and Inter are among the group of twelve clubs that announced the creation of a new competition, the Super League, in which up to 20 teams would participate from next August, with matches during the week to respect national competitions.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) published a statement in which it promised to support UEFA and FIFA, which threatened to exclude clubs and players competing in the Super League from their competitions.

Serie A clubs meeting is now over. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have announced their intention to stay in the domestic league and play in Serie A also if they’re now part of the #SuperLeague. @SkySport … UEFA will fight to ban SuperLeague clubs also from domestic leagues. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

At the end of the Serie A assembly, Torino president Urbano Cairo lashed out hard at Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, who, in his opinion, “should be ashamed.”

“It is an attack on the health of an association like the Serie A League. If a person like Marotta, Inter’s CEO, does something of this kind, he must immediately resign from his position as league representative at FIGC and must be embarrassed, “he stated.

“The project will not work, but those who have thought about it are betraying Serie A and should be ashamed. The same goes for Agnelli,” he concluded

LAST MINUTE | Atalanta, Cagliari and Hellas Verona have denounced and requested the exclusion from Serie A for Juventus, Inter and Milan for agreeing to go to the Super League.

> [La Repubblica] pic.twitter.com/ucQcIemk0a – Soy Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) April 19, 2021