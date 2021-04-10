Serial Killer Joel Rifkin Details Gruesome Murder in Haunting Video

What’s more terrifying than a serial killer’s dark crimes? Hearing one describe murder in detail.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Oxygen’s upcoming special, Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer, Joel rifkin shares bone-chilling details from one of his murders with former acquaintance Robert Mladinich. Warning: This never-before-heard tape includes details of a violent nature.

“I must have hit her 20, 30 times until my arms got tired,” Rifkin shares with Mladinich, a former cop, at the Attica Correctional Facility. “It was with a howitzer shell I picked up at a flea market for like, 25 cents, 50 cents.”

As Rifkin continues, he reveals he thought the victim was unconscious following the initial attack. “It was just two-handed like a baseball bat, sideways, up, from the top,” he recalls. “I just lost control.”

To Rifkin’s surprise, the victim got up following the near fatal beating — and he now believes he strangled her out of panic.