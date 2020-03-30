´Grim Sleeper´ died on Saturday night, awaiting his death penalty after killing ten women



He serial killer sentenced to death Lonnie Franklin Jr., known as “Grim Sleeper“(Sinister Sleepyhead) died this Saturday night in San Quentin prison, in northern California, authorities reported this Sunday.

Franklin Jr., a 67-year-old former health worker who was sentenced to death in 2016 for killing ten women between 1985 and 2007 in Los Angeles, was found senseless in his single cell Saturday night.

Despite the authorities providing first aid, and a medical team was called, Franklin was declared dead 20 minutes after being found.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy; however, no signs of trauma were seen, prison officials explained in a statement.

Franklin Jr. had been on death row for almost four years but his sentence had not been carried out because Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to stop executions in the state.

During the 2016 Los Angeles court trial, prosecutors linked the defendant to five other murders, and investigators believe that in total he is responsible for the deaths of at least 25 women.

The victims’ bodies were dumped on roads or hidden in the trash.

The killing of women, some of whom were drug addicts or worked as prostitutes, kept law enforcement in Los Angeles on alert for decades.

Authorities were able to point out that all the murders had been committed by a single person through ballistic and genetic evidence collected from crime scenes targeting a single murderer.

Franklin Jr. was arrested in July 2010 after a police operation that managed to link his DNA to the crimes.