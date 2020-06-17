Almost three years ago, the independent developer Draw Distance joined forces with the publisher Curve Digital, to release its Serial Cleaner work on various platforms, a combination of action and stealth where we used to work as a professional cleaner … at the service of the mafia, which has been eliminating any evidence of his well-known actions. After all this time, the aforementioned developer has announced a kind of sequel set in the nineties that maintains and improves the spirit and essence of the first, it is Serial Cleaners, and is scheduled for sometime next year 2021 jump to the eShop on the Joy-Con console.

New York City, New Year’s Eve 1999. An unlikely team of four professional mafia cleaners comes together to drink and remember their careers at the turn of the millennium. As the details of their stories no longer match, the ugly truth behind their cooperation begins to reveal itself. What begins as a celebration of a decade of shared history slowly turns into a tense and dangerous confrontation.

Find them at a very strange time in their lives.

A tribute to 90s cinema, from Tarantino classics to cult crime thrillers, B-movie action favorites, and more, Serial Cleaners remix those familiar places, characters, and scenes in their own unique twist on a full decade brightly colored optimism … and the grime underneath it all. Our rich soundtrack is made up of many genres that defined the end of the 20th century, from East Coast hip hop to industrial metal and delirium. It doesn’t matter if the sound of « your » nineties was defined by clubs, festivals or radio, we have you covered.

Move without sound. Clean without emotion. Disappear without a trace.

Four characters, four perspectives, four play styles. Street intelligence, brute force, cutting-edge tech skills, or good tricks of the trade – each will allow you to tackle a similar obstacle in very different ways. Choose your path through nonlinear history by selecting the part of the narrative you want to hear next, and then approach each mission with the care or cheek you want. Use stealth, exploration, and speed as the situation warrants, and your preferred experience. Get rid of the bodies and other damning evidence to clean up the slate of the decade before the new millennium arrives!