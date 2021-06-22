Seria A: Sergio Ramos would be the new reinforcement of AS Roma and would meet again with José Mourinho

Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid after failing to renew his contract and now the former captain of the ‘Merengue’ team is without a team and with an uncertain future, but according to various rumors he could return to AS Roma and meet again Jose Mourinho in Serie A.

According to information revealed by La Gazzeta Dello Sport, Mourinho would have put in contact with Ramos, former captain of Real Madrid so that he arrives at Roma and is the leader of the defense of the Italian capital as a whole.

As detailed in the information, this proposal by Mourinho and Roma would be one of the most attractive for Ramos and it is speculating that he could accept it if he does not find something better after leaving Madrid.

The contract that Roma could offer Sergio Ramos would be around 7.5 million euros a year and he would sign him for two seasons and would be the undisputed starter with the Serie A. team.

At the moment Sergio Ramos was leaving a historical legacy in Real Madrid by winning 4 Champions League, 5 Spanish Leagues among other trophies that accredit him as the second player with the most titles in the Merengue team.

