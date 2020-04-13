Sergio Vittor lives difficult hours. The footballer is quarantined in Saudi Arabia, a country he went to play in January of this year, and cannot return to Argentina. In this framework, the former Banfield and Racing asked for help to return and gave details of the moments of anguish that he is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is very difficult to carry. Yesterday I went to bed and slept three hours. My head explodes. I have thoughts everywhere, ”said the footballer in an interview with the Olé newspaper. The Chinese had come to the Asian country to play in the Damac FC and it was active until the first days of March, at which time quarantine was decreed. Then, he trained a few days on his own, until the curfew came and he must have been totally secluded in his home, alone.

The defender is in contact with two other Argentines who are in Saudi Arabia (Leonardo Gil and Cristian Guanca). With them they are trying to find some way to return to Argentina.

“We are waiting for answers from the embassy, ​​from the consulate. And if there is repatriation from Europe, we will do everything to get there. We only ask for an opportunity, ”he said, confident that the officials can carry out the necessary procedures to make their return to the country a reality.

In this sense, Vittor stressed: “We are not interested in the economic part. If we have to pay whatever silver it is, we will. If you have to hire a private flight, we will pay for it. We just want an opportunity to return to our loved ones“

Aware of the risks involved in traveling in these delicate moments, the footballer made a desperate call for help: “If I catch it on the road, I am not interested. Many will say that one is here earning money. But here you realize that silver doesn’t matter. “

Vittor spends his days watching series and making calls to his family and girlfriend in Argentina. He is attentive to every possibility that he may return to the country. His concern today is not about the material, but about being close to his affections: “If they tell me to hand over the entire contract to return, I do it without problem.”