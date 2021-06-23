Sergio Víctor Palma is very serious

Former boxer Sergio Víctor Palma is admitted to the intensive therapy room of the Hospital Interzonal de Agudos Oscar Allende, in Mar del Plata, with a picture of Covid-19. The Chaco remains with an artificial respirator and his painting It is very delicate.

The former world champion had suffered a cerebrovascular accident and has been fighting Parkinson’s disease for more than ten years, so he walked with the help of a cane. He was based on the outskirts of Mar del Plata and when his health deteriorated he was hospitalized.

In Mar del Plata he has family members who accompany him and are aware of his condition.

Sergio Víctor Palma in his boxing days

Sergio Víctor Palma in 2008 (photo: Jorge Sánchez).

Palma, 61, reached glory in August 1980, when he defeated American Leo Randolph by knockout in Spokane, United States, and won the World Boxing Association (WBA) version of super roosters. That year he won the Olimpia de Oro for the best Argentine athlete.

Palma had five successful defenses of his title, until he lost it in June 1982, when he lost in Miami (USA) against the Dominican Leonardo Cruz, on points, in a unanimous decision.

Sergio Palma behind another world champion, Víctor Emilio Galíndez.

At the end of his professional career, Palma had 62 fights, with 52 victories (20 by knockout), five defeats and five draws. After retiring in 1990, he dedicated himself to teaching boxing and was also a sportscaster.

