Former boxer Sergio Víctor Palma died this Monday at 8 in the Modular hospital built on the property of the Interzonal de Agudos Oscar Allende, in Mar del Plata. The Chaco from La Tigra had been hospitalized after a Covid-19 contagion.

The former world champion had suffered a stroke and had been fighting Parkinson’s disease for more than ten years, so he walked with the help of a cane. He was based on the outskirts of Mar del Plata and when his health deteriorated he was hospitalized. It had been derived from Villa Gesell.

Sergio Víctor Palma in his boxing days

Sergio Víctor Palma in 2008 (photo: Jorge Sánchez).

His moment of glory

Palma, 61, reached glory in August 1980, when he defeated American Leo Randolph by knockout in Spokane, United States., and got the world title of the super roosters version World Boxing Association (WBA). That year he won the Olimpia de Oro for the best Argentine athlete.

Palma had five successful defenses of his title, until he lost it in June 1982, when he lost in Miami (USA) against Dominican Leonardo Cruz, on points, in a unanimous decision.

Sergio Palma behind another world champion, Víctor Emilio Galíndez.

At the end of his professional career, Palma had 62 fights, with 52 victories (20 by knockout), five defeats and five draws. After retiring in 1990, he devoted himself to teaching boxing and was also a sportscaster.

He had been living in Mar del Plata for eight years, where he lived with his partner Orieta in a house on Avenida Jacinto Peralta Ramos.

