Sergio Víctor Palma and a life between the ropes

By mandate of boxing journalism, which usually puts the entire document to the name of the protagonists, a great Argentine world champion of the 80s was known as Sergio Víctor Palma. If he had been an athlete or soccer player, he would have been called Sergio Palma or just Palma. However, He went to the pedestal of the gloves with all the letters, like the great king of boxing that he was.

The note is written in the past tense because whoever was born on January 1, 1956 (65 years old) surrounded by all humility -in the broad sense of the word- in Tripa, a Chaco municipality of 5,000 inhabitants, died this Monday at the General Interzonal Hospital de Agudos de Mar del Plata due to Covid. Palma had been hospitalized there since June 14 and his condition worsened until his death.

Sergio Víctor was a guy who easily deceived from his image. Green eyes, nice, he put on shorts, boots and gloves and transformed that good-natured appearance in a fighter who did not stop attacking his prey until the last blow. That hunger for victory accompanied him with a good technique polished by a teacher, Alberto Santos Zacarías, plus the handling of Tito Lectoure. With that rearguard and his fists on the front lines engineering was put together to surprise the world with the success of the super bantamweight belt (up to 55,338 kilos) against Leo Randolph.

The victory is given that quality not because it was undeserved – in fact, it could have beaten the brunette in the first round, but the local was saved by the bell and a referee who did not want to go home early – but because of the stage. Palma was the first Argentine boxer to win a world title in the United States. The remembered fight defined by technical knockout in the 5th – the referee could not let it continue – took place in the city of Spokane, unknown to the glove environment, in the west of the country and very close to Canada. It was far from the noise of the casino chips in Las Vegas and even the glamor of New York, but with the same difficulty as it was an alien rodeo, something that in boxing causes victory to depend on a very manifest superiority. Palma expressed dominance from the first bell; did not receive a hand. Thus, he reached the top that the cards had undeservedly denied him eight months before against the Colombian champion Ricardo Cardona in Barranquilla.

Víctor Galíndez drives a motorcycle; He is accompanied by Sergio Víctor Palma, guitar in hand.

Sergio Víctor had the hunger, the blows and the technique to become an outstanding boxer. Ninth in chronology of the 45 Argentine male champions, is Top 10 in national history in value. But he not only moved comfortably in the ring, but when he got involved with other ropes, that of his creole guitar. Palma was an artist, a poet. Musician, singer, songwriter. He edited a record of songs that he wrote, sang and dressed with his own melody parallel to one of his defenses, against the Thai Vichit Muangroi-et in a Luna Park that he knew how to fill with 15,000 souls. He was an idol.

Passionate about letters, on paper he poured rhyme and feelings. The Champion Poet, they told him. The words came out not only in rhyme, but in analysis. He ventured into the three branches of journalism: graphics, television and radio. He knew how to be a commentator in different media and even columnist in Olé. Good old Sergio Víctor wrote in his own hand the opinions that were published the next day on paper. How did he write? Not a comma had to be touched. With his warmth and clarity, he has accompanied us since the beginning of the newspaper, in 1996. Even up to ten years after a stroke, in 2004, changed his life, but he did not take him out of combat. He kept bringing his knowledge to readers. He no longer wrote, he dictated over the phone.

Palma, in 2000, with his typical smile.

It had been a while since he boxed anymore. Although he never left the activity. “I am not a former boxer, I am a boxer who is old to continue fighting,” painted his present. His past had led him to sports after spying on a neighbor, Néstor Ibáñez, a professional boxer, to whom he ended up asking for the best way to get started: “Take a bus to Luna Park and ask for a certain Santos Zacarías”, was the answer that ended up lighting his way.

The gloves were kept on August 10, 1990 after beating Juan Domingo Naveira on points in General Arenales, Buenos Aires province. From that moment he turned to teaching, even to be a coach of actors who embodied boxers. Although he came to have money and be one of the most important characters in Argentine sports (in 1981 he shared the cover of El Gráfico with Diego Maradona (Boca), Alberto Tarantini (River) and the cyclist Marcelo Alexandre, who had been champion that year World Youth Championship, a recurring theme in some boxers, after reaching the crest of the wave he sank financially (he lost a house, a restaurant and even two nightclubs.) In numbers and investments he did not show the ability that he had walked through the ring.

Palma, right-handed.

He finished with 52 wins (20 KOs) in 62 fights (5 draws and 5 losses as well), including five defenses from that WBA title he wore for two years, until in a totally negative context, the Malvinas War, he lost to the Dominican Leo Cruz on June 12, 1982 in Miami, during a fight that was not even televised for Argentina. With pain and in the shadows his career was ending. After that defeat, he added just six more fights until retirement.

Health worked against him: they removed a kidney for cancer; you were diagnosed with Parkinson’s; he had to move with the help of a cane or even in a wheelchair. Father of four children, he spent the last ten years with Orieta Gilberto Mastrángelo, his last partner, in Mar del Plata, where he was very happy.

