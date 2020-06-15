Emotion took over television this afternoon when the famous nutritionist Sergio Veron surprised with a happy news and told that Together with his partner they adopted two little sisters, 9 and 11 years old.

Verón handles a very low profile, to the point that he never spoke of his private life. However, sitting this Sunday on the program Lunching with Mirtha Legrand, led by Juana Viale, He made his love story public, and related that 12 years ago he was in a relationship with Franco Verdoia, successful film and theater director.

“I work a lot and I never talk about my private life but this is a special situation: I’m going to be a dad, we’re going to be dads, two girls, two little sisters who are wonderful, who go to elementary school, and are between 9 and 11 years old, “he said, very excited during the program.

“It was a long process, and we wanted … not from the ego of being parents, but from the place that boys and girls give us that possibility of starting a family, “he said.” We went to the Council for Children and the Family and there we take out a lot of adoption myths in the family, and we saw that everyone wants baby boys or girls, and there are a number of teenagers who are expecting a family, “he said.

“Children choose you, and they choose what kind of family they want, from dad and mom, or two dads or two moms, or mom alone or dad alone, “he said.

Sergio showed two bracelets that he had on his hand, made by his daughters, and recounted the bonding process that they are having with the girls, who were still unable to take them home: “We are getting together to have a snack and do housework, we make crafts and we paint. They they have years of living in that home where are your companions, your containment network and you have to complete a number of steps so that all this is done little by little. “

The nutritionist said that the girls already call him “dad” and that this situation makes him happily nervous. “They said to me: ‘When we say dad at home, who is going to come?’ And then they told us: ‘Last night we were thinking and we stayed awake like until 5 in the morning and we already have it organized, you are daddy and he (Franco) is dad,’ ”he said with joy.

Verón maintained that in the midst of the pandemic it was difficult to manage social distance, since emotion invaded them: “In this context, there is a thing of hygiene and care… the first day we saw them, they wanted to hug them and they told us to bump their fists or elbows … it was so distant, and at some point they ask the social worker for permission in the ear if we could give them a hugSo I said ‘please do not prohibit them,’ after that, a number of situations that girls ask for start to appear. ”

“This is so cute. They are two girls who chose you to be their family and for me it is what is worthIt is not about having the title of dad, which I love, without a doubt it changes your life. I imagined that it must be the same as when the baby was born and they bring it to you and you have it … that feeling, “said the coach of Cuestion de peso.

Verón said that few people in his family know it: “Everything was very nice, working with the teams, but they are fears, we said ‘let’s not say anything until it is concrete’ because there is a legal part that determines if you are fit to godchild girls or boys. ”

Finally, and with emotion on the surface, Verón confessed: “It was given to us and we are happy.”