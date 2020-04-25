Sergio Scarolo, the current national basketball coach of Spain, has recently confirmed the intention to renew its contract. The coach of the Spanish National Team, a few weeks ago, assured that he had doubts about whether to do it or not, especially because between this position and that of assistant coach at Toronto Raptors, he had almost no time to see his family.

However, that idea has completely changed. “There is a general will to extend my contract until 2024, until the Paris Olympics,” Scariolo said in a statement for Eurosport. “I am comfortable where I am and I think that reaching an official agreement that will keep me in this position for the future is the best way to express it.”

