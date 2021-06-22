Sergio Scariolo: “In the NBA they support European talent … up to a point”

Sergio Scariolo moves. The veteran coach turned 60 on April 1, but it doesn’t seem like he’s planning to give up basketball. After his stint with the Raptors, he has jumped into the Virtus to return to his native Italy and live his next great adventure, something that he will continue to make compatible with the Spanish National Team, which he will lead at the Tokyo Olympic Games, something he did previously in 2012 and 2016. The Italian will be able to do this thanks to the fact that his new position is compatible with the role that you have in the national team, something that also happened on the other side of the Atlantic But that would not be possible if he returned to the ACB, something he already did from 1997 to 2008 (Baskonia, Real Madrid and Unicaja), and again to Baskonia, in 2013-14.

The coach of Spain arrives at Virtus after the controversial departure of an old man known as Sasha Djordjevic, dismissed from his post after his team won the Italian League after beating the big favorite, Milan in the grand final. The victory came as a surprise, as Virtus have not even qualified for the next Euyroliga, something they could have done had they beaten Unics Kazan in the Eurocup semi-finals. This fact weighed more in the balance on the continuity of Djordjevic, which came out despite winning the club’s first league title since 2001, with Milos Teodosic as MVP.

Scariolo arrives on a new adventure after extensive professional experience, as one of the most respected coaches on the international and FIBA ​​basketball scene, and with experience in the NBA. In 2018 he signed for the Raptors to be an assistant to the new batch that rookie Nick Nurse would lead., who was promoted to head coach position following the firing of Dwayne Casey. Scariolo has spent three seasons in the shadow of Nurse, but praised by the head coach and very focused on solving situations behind the scenes. In his three years in Canada, he has coincided with Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, whom he has already trained in the National Team. And also with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry … In 2019, he was proclaimed NBA champion, and only a few months later world champion, making Marc the second player in history to collect both titles in the same year after Lamar Odom, who did so in 2010.

However, Scariolo has not had opportunities to lead a head coach team, something he has spoken about after his signing for Virtus, in statements collected in Sportando. “In the NBA, European talent is valued … up to a point.” Scariolo is referring to how difficult it is to have an offer first. Even this season, when there are many empty benches, the names that appear in the rumors are always the same: Jason Kidd, Becky Hammon … and few opportunities for the Europeans. David Blatt has Israeli nationality and extensive experience in Europe (Euroleague champion, among other things)But he was born in the United States and his brief experience ended with Tyronn Lue taking his place and LeBron James winning a ring without the coach from the 2015 Finals.

Scariolo has not gotten to have that opportunity, but he is already known in the best league in the world, where he enjoys a great reputation as an assistant. And in the FIBA ​​world, where his resume is incredibly long. The decision to leave the Raptors has not been easy, and he has made it with three years of contract ahead and his family remaining, for now, in North America. For now, what we do know is Scariolo’s resume does not stop growing, on one side or the other. The Virtus, your next stop.