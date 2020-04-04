Sergio Scariolo He has become one of the most important national coaches in the history of Spanish basketball. The gold achieved in the World Cup in China in September 2019 left his legacy as coach of Spain. That is why the Federation has decided to make an offer of renewal to continue in office after the Olympics.

However, Scariolo claims to have doubts about whether to accept this offer that has been put on the table or not. The Italian says that he has many paths open today that do not allow him to think clearly, and that he must reflect on this important decision for his future:

“The Federation has expressed its willingness to renew my contract. It is something I am very grateful for, but for now I cannot accept it. It is not a lack of passion or desire, I can assure that there is plenty of it. grateful for the opportunity, but it is time to reflect on such a decision. “

“I have yet to speak to the Toronto Raptors about this, as the franchise has also stated to me that their intention is to keep me as assistant coach by prolonging my current contract there. But most of all, I must balance the components with my family in mind. With so much commitment, the time I spend with my loved ones is very little. “

#ScarioloResponde | COACH word; @sergioscariolo word

– @TwitterLive ⬇ https://t.co/ynd009Hpxm@basketlover | @caixabank | @Finetwork | @Nike | #SomosEquipo pic.twitter.com/7XU7hcHjhL

– Basketball Spain (@BaloncestoESP) April 4, 2020

.