Sergio Scariolo gives a break to his leader, Pau Gasol

07/09/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

Pau Gasol did not travel yesterday with the Spanish team that this same Saturday will face France again, in Palais-Bercy, in which it will be the fourth preparation match for the Tokyo Games.

The Spanish coach, as he announced a few days ago, wants to completely dose the preparation time of the 41-year-old center veteran, so that He gave him two days off to go home and recharge.

Pau has been with the team since the first day of preparation and has played the first three friendly matches, both against weak Iran, and the most important commitment against France, which Spain ended at Martín Carpena (Málaga) with a convincing victory (86-77).

‘Mimos’ with Pau

In an always demanding duel against the French, Pau was on the court for 16 minutes in which he contributed seven points and five rebounds, and in some moments, acting as autentative team leader, as requested by Scariolo.

Although the coach does not want to force Sant Boi and He has believed that it was best to give him a break and avoid traveling to Paris, to rejoin again on Sunday, prior to the trip to Las Vegas, to face the United States, a match that Pau would not miss for the world.

Pau Gasol, on his return four years later to the national team and after two years of injuries, will be of “enormous qualitative importance,” Scariolo said prior to the match against France at you will have to “dose” and use it “in the right way”, since he affirmed that Pau has demonstrateda “big performance” in shorter periods of time.

Abrines also rests

Nor did Álex Abrines travel yesterday, who has physical discomfort and the Italian coach prefers to reserve him since he is a ‘fixed’ in the team for the Games. He no longer played the first game against France and will join after the passage of the selection by Paris.

The Italian coach is aware that the short time of rest can take its toll as well as misfortune, as happened to Juancho Hernangómez, that he suffered a grade 4-5 acromioclaviular dislocation in the match against France and that leaves him out of action for the Games. So far, he had been a starter in every game.