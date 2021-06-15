Sergio Sarmiento celebrates 50 years as a journalist – El Sol de México

It was in 1971 when journalist Sergio Sarmiento, who was 17 years old at the time and studying at UNAM High School 8, interviewed some of his classmates who attended a demonstration that led to the so-called “Halconazo”, where dozens of young people were repressed by part of a police group.

With these testimonies, he wrote an article that was published in a cultural supplement, directed by the writer José Emilio Pacheco, and it was the beginning of a journalistic journey that, 50 years later, continues to travel, and has led him to know first-hand the opinions of different characters of the national task.

“I have learned to contrast different points of view, I have had the opportunity to interview all politicians in Mexico, those who have been presidents, from José López Portillo to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whether when they were in power, after, or before to be, as the current president, “he said in a telephone conversation with The Sun of Mexico.

Throughout his five decades of experience, he has collaborated on television, radio, and written press. His program The interview with Sarmiento celebrates 24 years of existence this month, and his morning program Sergio y Lupita has already been on the air for 16 years (with a brief interruption in 2019 due to a change of station).

Sergio pointed out that the trade has changed a lot in this period, especially with the arrival of social networks that allow the public to be informed in real time at all times, so he celebrates that today there is a window for all voices, and above all that the authorities give rise to this opening.

“At that time (in the 70s) there was open censorship in the media. The first thing they told you when you entered a newspaper to work was that you could not criticize the president, or the army, or the Virgin of Guadalupe. There was a censorship that today there is no longer. Today each medium has its editorial line, but we no longer have a government that is censoring us. ”

The announcer also stressed that despite the advances in terms of expression, the journalistic profession will always face a series of challenges that depend on the historical moment that is lived. At this particular moment, he considers that two of the biggest challenges in Mexico are the reduction of advertising revenue, and at a global level, censorship on social networks.

“Social networks have made it easier for those who do not have a job in a traditional medium to exploit their points of view or carry information,” he said.

“The censorship we have is in social networks, we see a platform like Facebook that censors certain points of view and certain information, such as those that indicated that Covid-19 had been created in a laboratory.”

To commemorate both anniversaries, the communicator will celebrate by working as he has always done, and reaffirmed to his audience that his commitment to information is stronger than ever.