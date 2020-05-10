In the country of the tale, explored by Rubem Fonseca and Dalton Trevisan, the urban environment saw another writer of the same caliber consolidate the most sensual work that Brazilian literature has ever heard. Sergio Sant’Anna died this Sunday, 10, victim of the covid-19. Sérgio Sant’Anna was perhaps the most important Brazilian postmodernist in our literature, combining wisdom with a deep interest in letters, at the same time that he was skeptical about any idealized role of literature in our society. This view has influenced more than a generation of writers. He was admitted to the Quinta D’Or Hospital, in the northern zone of Rio, for a week.

Accustomed to distinctions and critical recognition, Sant’Anna continued to create until the end of her life, in her fictional texts, a sensual setting for deep reflections that finds few parallels in contemporary Brazilian literature. The proliferation of his writing contrasts with the construction of the phrase in his texts, thought of as an aesthetic-political element, always treated with elegance even in the active participation of the writer in social networks.

Deeply interested in the world around her, as well as the stories of the past, and situated in a typically Brazilian, Rio de Janeiro geography, Sant’Anna’s work focuses on the intimate conflicts of her various characters, placing them in confrontation with society, thus becoming universal. Tireless, the writer has always sought new paths, maintaining in his work the coherence of a particular universe.

His tendency to formal experimentation is easily detected in the transit that his work maintained with different genres, although he himself recognized the main metier in the story. “I get along better with shorter forms,” ​​said the writer at a meeting with readers in Curitiba, 10 years ago. “I have a much greater tendency to short narrative than to romance. In the novel, there is a vocation. There are people who are almost born novelists. There are people who create, who pull those threads from the skein, for example, the saga of an entire family. , who finds developed secondary characters. It’s the opposite with me, I have a tendency to concentrate. There’s even one thing I can explain: the story allows me to experiment more. I like to be read – it’s not experimentation in the sense of making the book absolutely unreadable. It is experimentation in the sense of looking for new forms for each book. ” More recently, however, he expressed concern about the definition “short story”, preferring the word “narratives” instead.

Its narrators, following the coherence, are fully aware of the very condition of narrating, thus establishing from the first narrative plane a metalanguage that always puts representations of reality at stake, and not reality itself, attributing sophistication to its literature.

One example of this finding is Um Delicado Delicado (1997, winner of the Jabuti of 1998), a novel in the form of an outburst, written by a theater critic, staged as a play, worked as a critic. Antonio Martins is a critic who gets involved in a criminal case after his involvement with Ines, a lame woman who makes a deep impression on him. His outburst, which is then the narrative, is his version of the facts. By placing the narrator in the role of the critic, Sant’Anna creates a novel in which the critic, instead of evaluating, is evaluated, generating a short circuit of high voltage narrative.

Dedicated supporter of Fluminense, the writer was also one of those responsible for inserting football in the context of Brazilian literature, in several short stories, like Pages Without Glory, from the book of the same name in 2012.

The writer liked to quote, in fictional texts and in interviews, his “mining experience”, when he lived 12 years in Belo Horizonte, but Rio de Janeiro ended up being his main address, real and literary. In one of the tales of his last book published in his life, Anjo Nocturno (2017), the narrator reads Proust to the sound of “large caliber shots”.

“Rio is really my scenario, because I was born and lived here,” he said. state when the book was released. “But I also lived in Belo Horizonte for 12 years, a stay that, due to the contact with many artists, was fundamental in my literary formation. And, incredible as it may seem, for a certain time I constantly listened to the shootings, with guns. high caliber, coming from the nearest hills. And there were moments, yes, I found myself reading high literature, or writing, to the sound of these shootings. But it is also because the bullets do not reach the building where I live. an episode in which a teenage thug makes love to his girlfriend in a high-risk situation. It is unforgivable that the country has not created prospects for children and adolescents in the poorest communities. “

His works were translated into German, Italian, French, Spanish and Czech, and he won, among a huge list of other awards, four times the Jabuti (which he said “everyone has already won”), three times the APCA and the National Library award. Several of his works have been adapted for cinema and theater.

Sant’Anna started in literature in 1967, finally realizing the dream of writing. He entered a short story in a competition for students at the UFMG Law School, where he studied, and took second place, receiving praise from the judging committee, led by Murilo Rubião (first place went to Humberto Werneck, his friend and second cousin) . He started to publish in the magazine Estória, edited by Luiz Gonzaga Vieira, and also in the Literary Supplement of Minas Gerais, conducted by Rubião himself.

He started in a book with the stories of Sobrevivente, in 1969 (born in the context of the military dictatorship, a historical wound that his books never lost sight of, without, however, any moralizing derivation), which he later reneged on. Over the decades, dozens of acclaimed titles have helped to consolidate his work in the pantheon of Brazilian literature, such as O João Gilberto’s Concert in Rio de Janeiro (1983), A Tragédia Brasileira (1984), O Monstro (1994), Voo da Madrugada (2003), The Book of Prague (2011) and Night Angel (2017), his last book published so far.

When asked what his favorite book was (in the podcast of Companhia das Letras, the publisher of his books, which celebrated its 50 years in literature, in 2019), Sérgio Sant’Anna replied without thinking too much: it was A Tragédia Brasileira (1987 ). “I told a story full of accidents on the way, there are several languages, but at the same time it is a story that seduces me a lot, the story of a young girl run over in Rio de Janeiro. For various circumstances that are in the text, she is considered a a holy virgin. From there, I take a whole religiosity, the cemetery … She dies, but her body remains so intact that she becomes a very beautiful dead woman. By a strange coincidence, I wrote this book at the same time that Amazona, a action book, set in a modern Brazil, Dionísia is an Amazon that is rising to power. For a very simple reason: I got tired of one and caught the other. “

Sérgio Andrade Sant’Anna e Silva was born in Rio de Janeiro, in 1941, and it was in the library of his parents’ home where he acquired a taste for reading, circumventing his mother’s severity in blocking access to titles supposedly not appropriate for his age (he spoke with humor about the Catholic Index deposited on one of the shelves of the house). He cited Monteiro Lobato as his first interest. When he was 12, he moved to his family to England, where he learned to read in English, a language in which he read beat authors while still in his teens; Franz Kafka and Machado de Assis were also always in his imagination as a writer.

When he returned to Brazil, a few years later he moved to Belo Horizonte, where he studied law at UFMG, and then returned to Europe to complete his education. He spent 1968 in Prague, where he witnessed social revolutions, and between comings and goings he returned to live in Rio de Janeiro in 1977, when he became a professor at the UFRJ School of Communication, where he remained until 1990. Before that, he also worked at Petrobras and in the Labor Court. Then, he dedicates himself exclusively to literature, contributing to the main newspapers in the country (including Estadão).

In addition to literary influences, Sant’Anna always placed elements of fine arts and theater in his work, a presence that he justified as a provocateur of the senses without the temptation of imitation that writers provoked. Pictures often became the starting point for texts, whether by theme or environment. One of his idols was Marcel Duchamp, and more recently he loved the exhibition by Chinese artist Li Zhang Yang at the CCBB in Rio.

In an interview with the State in 2011, he was indignant, in a good mood, that he was reaching 70. “I think it is unbelievable. I think it is absurd. Nobody thinks that he will reach that age. You know that. When we are 15, no he thinks he will reach 30, he thinks 30 is old for a donkey. It annoys me. “

In 2017, launching what was his last book published in his life (Anjo Nocturno), Sant’Anna reflected on his own life in narratives with strong autobiographical inks, including there an impressive reconstruction of the 1964 military coup. At the time, he was a union leader and worked at Petrobras, where he was promptly fired by the dictatorship.

“(Some of the texts) are really totally autobiographical, but with a literary treatment. I’m 75 years old and I’ve been feeling a great urge to dive into my past, in a way making this past a new reality. It’s a privilege, being a writer , I could also do that. I also liked to take the military coup out of the chest, which caught me in full left political activism. Fortunately, I was not arrested or tortured, like many of my friends, which saddens me even today. in a police-military investigation and dismissed from my job. However, I think the Brazilian political situation, despite the darkness (in 2017), with the corruption installed at the highest levels, does not even show the violence of the military dictatorship. patience of the people; I just hope that the true right will not profit from it, “he said at the time, predicting a future that even the most serious political analysts ignored.

In 2018, as one of the main guests of the International Literary Festival of Paraty, he regretted the fact that people were on the street calling for the return of the military dictatorship. “I am upset with people asking for the return of the dictatorship. Most of the people who are asking for it did not live it. It was a very heavy bar. What is lived in Brazil today close to that is nothing. Although there is a lot of reprehensible stuff, at that time it was a total impotence. The newspapers were censored. Whoever advocates dictatorship, if it is honest, is making a tremendous mistake, “said the author, to the public’s palms, at the time.

More recently, Sérgio Sant’Anna daily published incisive opinions on the political state of Brazil on his Facebook page, lamented the loss of friends and colleagues, such as Rubem Fonseca, but also asked friends for contacts in the newspapers, which he used to publish two texts unpublished in April and May, one in Folha de S. Paulo and one in Época magazine. He used to refer to President Jair Bolsonaro as “the Beast”, and he always emphasized that it was necessary to keep the country’s command in the hands of civilians.

“My dear ones, I don’t want to frighten anyone, but I find the plague that plagues us just terrifying. I can’t find any other way to react if I don’t write,” he said on April 23. The plague took Sérgio Sant’Anna, but the plague cannot take from those who stayed his words, eternal.

