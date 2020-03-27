Criticism of the Government for the management of the coronavirus come from all areas. Also from the world of football, now suspended by the health alert produced by the spread of Covid-19. If a few days ago it was Julen Lopetegui who complained about the country’s late response to the virus, now he is a footballer like Sergio Sánchez who raises his voice against Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, and it is done publicly.

The now player of the Albacete and ex of other teams like Seville, Espanyol, Malaga or Cádiz has published a tough message on his Instragram profile along with a photo of Sánchez and Iglesias in Congress. The decency to resign. The prudence never to return. The shame of continuing to lie », wrote the veteran defense in the aforementioned social network along with the image of the President and the Vice President of the Government and the hashtag #NoMeRepresentas.

Call for resignations

It is not the first and probably will not be the last to criticize the government’s management of the coronavirus crisis. Spain is coming late and badly despite having previous examples in countries as close as Italy, and there are measures that are awakening widespread discontent in our country. The last thing was to buy thousands of quick tests to an unlicensed company in China, evidence that on the other hand were not reliable and have had to be returned.

Sergio Sánchez joins a long list of characters from the world of sport who openly express themselves against Pedro Sánchez and / or Pablo Iglesias, two of the greats singled out for the management of the coronavirus crisis, who day after day claim hundreds of victims in Spain regardless of the thousands of new infected by Covid-19, which continues to spread in our country.