Sergio Salvador Aguirre Anguiano, retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, died at the age of 77. He suffered from stomach cancer.

The fact was confirmed by the president of the highest court, Arturo Zaldívar through his Twitter account.

Arturo Zaldívar published: “I deeply regret the death of Minister Sergio Salvador Aguirre Anguiano, who always defended his convictions with intelligence and vehemence, and to whom I had enormous respect and affection. Its consistency should serve as an example of what it means to wear the toga. ”

