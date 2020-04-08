Sergio Rodríguez is one of the few people in the world who can say that the coronavirus has lived in the main centers of Europe. He spent a quarantine in Milan, was in Madrid and has finally managed to reunite with his family in Alicante experiencing some uncertainty because he embarked on a 2,000-kilometer road trip.

Now reunited with his loved ones, El Chacho He tells us about his personal experience lived in these busy days, He talks about how he enjoys the hours with his wife and two daughters and your opinion about the return to normality. Speak with the maturity and the sediment of the 33 years. He knows that the most important thing these days is not to go back to competing and he has it engraved on fire. That they have canceled the Italian basketball league does nothing more than make their opinion clear: “You don’t have to be eager to play again.”

QUESTION: How was that journey from Milan to Alicante that was so talked about in the media?

ANSWER: It was a difficult situation for everyone. It is true that in Milan we started much earlier and that we tried to relativize the situation thinking that it could be fixed… Once the first cases began we were in Madrid, they suspended school (in Italy) and decided that my wife and daughters should stay in Spain thinking it was going to be a week or ten days and finally it was extended to the point that Spain and Italy stopped. The leagues were canceled and we met at a time when they were in Alicante and I was in Milan. We had to do a mandatory quarantine for the positive of Trey Thompkins (Real Madrid player) and once finished, the most reasonable thing we understood to be with the family was that I came and did it by car, which was the only option and the safest. I took the car, which we always have inside the building, and I came to Alicante. It was a long journey, but it was a good decision. It was a difficult situation to deal with because we had been separated for a long time. No one on the team tested positive for the coronavirus and we are well at home here. Thank goodness I did.

Q: What was it like to cross borders? Did you see everything a little more cluttered than normal?

A: As the authorities had said, any Spanish citizen with a passport and DNI could return to Spain and in this situation being on our side is important as long as you have taken the appropriate measures. I had been in quarantine in Milan for practically two weeks since the state of alarm was decreed in Italy. We were going to train, but we didn’t go anywhere. For us it was the most sensible thing to be together and to be able to spend as a family as long as possible.

Q: How do you keep yourself in shape?

A: First, with concern, following the information coming out of Spain and Italy, and hoping that soon there will be positive news that will help us to be more optimistic. Day by day I am focused on having routines from Monday to Friday. I exercise in the mornings and in the afternoons I am with the girls. I try to be optimistic within the gravity of the situation. It is difficult for us to spend so much time with the family with the season we have during the year. And then on vacation there are things more structured than the season’s own calendar because we want to spend a few days somewhere, other days in Tenerife, others in Alicante, others in Madrid. In summer you often end up more tired than during the season. To be able to spend all this time with my daughters who are now growing up and which in recent years has been complicated by the pace of competition, by living in Moscow and by the conditions we have had. I am taking advantage of this time to spend a lot of time with them.

Q: In the end, going to live in Milan was not such a bad idea … If this caught you in Moscow, what would you have done?

A: I try to be optimistic and all things go through something and you have to face them in the best possible way. Moscow was a very good time for us because our second daughter Greta was born there and professionally it was great for me. In Milan we are delighted with the life we ​​have and with the club I am in. We are very happy with the trajectory we have had and how we have faced it in each of the stages.

Sergio Rodríguez, with his family at Christmas. (Instagram)

Q: Do you think that perhaps both Spanish and Italian politicians could have done better in this situation?

A: I think it is complicated. I lived it from the beginning in Milan. What was normal in one day after four days became crazy. I think there has been a lot of uncertainty to see how things evolved. In Italy they tried to put measures, but also complicated to apply them to people and make them aware of it. Here they have been applied and people have been more aware of seeing what was happening to Italy. Now is the time to be all together, to help the people who are getting us out of trouble and we have to thank them for what they are doing every day. When all this is over, we will have to see, assess how we have acted, what we can improve and how we can do better if it happens again.

Q: What do you know about your teammates?

A: Everyone is fine. We have had no symptoms and none have tested positive. All this has been good for the group, it has been a moment of tremendous union and the club has behaved exceptionally with us. Almost half of the team has gone home to their country and the rest have stayed in Milan. We remain in contact and very united in this complicated situation. I think the group has been strengthened and having lived it from the beginning even more.

Q: What if in Italy they quarantine earlier than in Spain and you have to return?

A: I do not know. I am focused on the present trying to help in any way we can and that is staying at home. We have to be calm and know that it is this. We should not make plans that, if they cannot be done, lead us to disappointment and see how things are happening. You have to be patient, know that it is a complex situation that we have never experienced and that is why we must see how each day happens.

“All leagues should have this patience. It is very difficult to foresee what will happen »

Q: These are days of video calls, have you contacted your colleagues from the Spanish team or with people from Real Madrid?

A: No, you try to be in contact with everyone, but not like that. The first day I use Zoom is today. With my daughters I have little time here and the little free time we have is to talk to grandparents, uncles and friends in small moments. When girls sleep you want to watch a series, a movie and be able to enjoy that time too.

Q: What do you think of the postponement of the Olympic Games? Was it the most sensible decision?

A: Of course it was the most sensible thing to do. For us, doing team sport and playing for clubs is different, but there are other sports in which you are preparing for four years for that appointment and it would not be logical that the previous four months you could not prepare yourself in the best possible conditions. Being a shame as an athlete and an amateur not having an Olympics, this was the best decision.

Q: If you were Jordi Bertomeu (President of the Euroleague), how would you fix the remainder of the basketball season?

A: I think what Bertomeu and all the leagues should have is patience. It is very difficult to foresee what will happen and we cannot be anxious to make a decision that later cannot be carried out. It is the moment to be calm and know that it is a complicated situation because we would all like to be playing and be able to continue competing as before. This is not the time to think about it, it is the time to be calm, to help, to have a lot of patience and not be in a hurry to take action like that because we do not know what will happen.

Q: What has your family taught you in recent weeks?

A: For me being a very difficult and worrying situation because we come from two great centers like Madrid and Milan, two places that we consider our homes, we take it in the best possible way because it is very difficult for me to spend time with my family. I spend the whole year traveling and we have a hard time being together. Now being able to be with my daughters, who are at a fantastic age to be with them and growing together, I am enjoying it very much.