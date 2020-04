Sergio Rodríguez He appeared in an interview for DAZN in which he explained the reason why he considers that the Euroleague cannot be resumed. “There are teams from countries very different from each other, not all belong to the European Union, there are players who have gone to their respective countries and the truth is that I do not see feasible that it can be resumed, there is very little time,” said the Canary , which is in Alicante passing the confinement.

