The new president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, takes office on June 1st and is already preparing changes in positions in the club, to assemble his work team. The medical department, for example, will have a new member to assist Sérgio Campolina, the current head of the sector. Daniel Baumfeld, the club’s former medical supervisor in 2017, will rejoin the celestial medical department.

– Sérgio Campolina will be kept. He’s a great doctor, we had already talked and we trust him a lot. Daniel Baumfeld, who is an advisor to Cruzeiro, will be working with us in the area of ​​superintendence, as I was in 2017, that is, he will not be paid, which is the same position he held last time. He is a master, a doctor from UFMG, a full professor at UFMG, he has recurred at USP. So, he is a very good person and that is the mirror of the professionals we are going to work with. But to make it clear: it will be a joint effort with the medical department that is there today. Certainly Sergio Campolina will be maintained, he has our confidence and Daniel will come to add him together – said in an interview with Rádio Super FM.

Rodrigues is also close to announcing Edson Potsch as commercial and marketing superintendent. The future member of the Raposa staff has a direct connection to the first deputy of the new Raposa representative, Lidson Potsch. Baumfeld and Edson will not receive remuneration from the club for the positions held.

Sérgio Rodrigues will end the mandate of Wagner Pires de Sá and, in October, there will be new elections in Cruzeiro for the 2021-2023 triennium – (Gustavo Aleixo / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues said he will announce the other members of his team next Monday, guaranteeing that they will be people of national renown.

– The fans can be sure that we will announce the names starting on Monday, because I want to take this team to the transition meeting that we are going to do at the club. But, the word I speak is: whoever is going to work at Cruzeiro is either a multinational professional, who would work in any other large company, or is a successful entrepreneur in his area. In everything in life we ​​need to have more objectivism and less subjectivism. The fan can be sure that when we start announcing these names and researching these people, they can know that they will be very proud of the direction Cruzeiro is taking – he said.

See too:

Editor of L! analyzes possible fate of Lautaro Martínez in this transfer window