In time of confinement and closed cinemas, Sérgio Ricardo premiered his new film, Patchwork Flag, directly on YouTube.

A whole life story is there. Sérgio, born in Marília 87 years ago and living in Rio for a long time, is a multiple artist. Musician, writer, filmmaker. His is the trail of classics of national cinema such as God and the Devil in the Land of the Sun and The Dragon of Evil against the Holy Warrior, both by Glauber Rocha, among many other collaborations.

Brother of the mythological camera and director of photography Dib Lutfi (from Terra em Transe), Sérgio is a full-time composer, author of songs such as the beautiful Folha de Papel, recorded by Tim Maia. But he was also the target of a huge boo at the 1967 Song Festival when he defended his samba Beto Bom de Bola, which definitely did not fall in the public’s taste. Irritated by the boos, Sérgio Ricardo interrupted the performance, broke the instrument he was playing and threw it at the restless audience. Years later, in the early 1990s, he wrote an early autobiography and gave it the suggestive title of Who Broke My Guitar.

Forged in the ideas of the Popular Culture Center of UNE, and in the political struggles of the 1960s, Sérgio approaches cinema direction. He directed the short film O Menino da Pant Branca in 1961 and the feature Esse Mundo É Meu in 1963. Both were recovered on Lume’s DVD in 2013, a release that allows one to see the merits and didacticism of a certain way of making cinema in Brazil. In 1974, with the music of Alceu Valença and Geraldo Azevedo, he made the allegorical and anarchic A Noite do Espantalho. A creative man, Sérgio Ricardo always embraced this art and proved to be a restless filmmaker. His social concerns also led him to seek original forms of expression, which was not always in line with the public’s taste, but guaranteed him a place apart in the history of Brazilian cinema.

The return that now takes place with Bandeira de Retalhos takes advantage of his own life experience. A resident of Morro do Vidigal for many years, Sérgio Ricardo witnessed, in 1977, an attempted forced eviction and the reaction of the community, in the midst of the military regime. The reason alleged by the city of Rio de Janeiro was the threat of landslides. Behind it, there was an interest in “clearing” the land and there building a luxury hotel that would offer guests magnificent views of the sea.

The film, which was once a play staged by the group We do Morro, remakes the community struggle for housing and interweaves it with the tragic story of a love triangle whose center is the beautiful Tiana (Kizi Vaz). She is married to Neno and gets involved with Bituca, a fugitive outlaw. Meanwhile, there is an attempt to eviction and resistance from residents, who do not want to leave there for a distant neighborhood. People from the community and from the NGO Nós do Morro act in the film and act with famous actors like Antônio Pitanga, Babu Santana, Welcome Sequeira and Osmar Prado. There is also good use of archival material, with television records of the attempt to evict the site in 1977. The film fits into the ever-present struggle of people deprived of dignity for a decent home.

The lack of large production resources is evident in certain unevenness in tension and performance throughout the film. But by paying attention to the half of the glass that is full, it reveals the spontaneity, sincerity and determination with which this fiction, with so many contacts in reality, is built.

Besides, this return of Sérgio Ricardo to the direction, from which he has been absent since 1974, adds points to this important aspect of Brazilian cinema, that of social denunciation. The story of Bandeira de Retalhos is that of the struggle of a poor community against the interests of the group that wants to build the hotel on the spot, together with the authorities of the time. It clearly shows the presence of the State, the police, lawyers and engineers as auxiliary arms of capital. And, on the opposite side, as the defense of housing can only count on the inhabitants of the hill and some people of good faith who join them, such as NGOs and humanitarian lawyers.

One of the merits of the film, and not the least, is to rescue the jurist’s memory Heráclito de Sobral Pinto (1893-1991), who had nothing left-wing, but whose keen ethical sense always placed him on the side of the oppressed. There are no more people like him.

