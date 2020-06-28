There are few weeks left for Pilar Rubio give birth to her fourth child with Sergio Ramos, and it seems that the television collaborator is doing well the wait, because this Sunday has razed on Instagram with a posed pregnant in a bikini. Almost 140,000 likes already have the publication, which in just a few hours have also received countless messages of love and encouragement for what is ahead.

Pila Rubio, wearing a red bikini, shows off her figure and pregnancy in a beautiful image that has gone viral on social networks. Sergio Ramos’s wife looks ‘tripita’ a few days after having her fourth child with the Real Madrid footballer, who this Sunday will play a vital match against Espanyol that may be key to the future of the League.

The marriage has kept the baby’s sex a secret. Few are the details that he has given about it, beyond the appearance of his prominent belly: «The contour reaches 90.5 centimeters and weighs 68.1 kilos. Taking into account that without being pregnant I weigh 60 kg and I measure 1.72 meters I am not bad at all, « he said on Instagram.

A few days ago Pilar Rubio even revealed what she was going to carry in the suitcase to give birth through an extensive video on her Instagram account, commenting on the objects she has in mind to take to the hospital for the birth of her next child. . Something that, if everything goes as it should, will occur in the month of August.