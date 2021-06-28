Sergio Ramos will not go to the Tokyo Games

06/28/2021

Act. At 11:11 CEST

Tomorrow Tuesday will be when Luis de la Fuente, U21 coach, announced the list of internationals who will attend the Tokyo Olympics. A list where, as the SPORT newspaper has been able to confirm, the former Real Madrid player will not be there, Sergio Rmasters. The Sevillian has manifested on more than one occasion the power to attend this Olympic event, even when it was to be held in the summer of 2020, aware that this is his last chance to attend the Olympic Games. But it will not be possible and the center-back will not finally attend the two big events this summer. First to the European Championship that is currently being played and later to Tokyo.

Because the home of that Olympic team will be the one made up of the current U21s who have just played the European Championship in Slovenia together with those who were proclaimed European champions in the summer of 2019 in Italy. A list of 22 players where 4 will be porters and the other 18 field players.

Three players over 24 years

Let us not forget that the Olympic regulation allows three players over 23 years of age to be summoned to the Games as specified in the FIFA regulations. “All players participating in the preliminary and final competitions must have been born on January 1, 1997 or later & rdquor ;. However on this occasion, and as a consequence of the COVID, FIFA decided to keep this date for these next games. That is to say that all those players with 23 who were going to be able to play the Games in the summer of 2020 can do so now even with one more year.

To this base is added the three over 24 who on this occasion may be included in that list: & rdquor; However, a maximum of three players who exceed this age limit may be included in the official list of men’s tournament players & rdquor ;. But among these three over 24 will not be Sergio ramyou. Everything indicates that one of them will be the Madrid player Asensio.

Spanish players from foreign teams will not attend

In addition, the RFEF has encountered a serious problem when making the call. As we explained in SPORT a long time ago, the Men’s Olympic Games are not included in the FIFA international calendar. This means that the clubs are not obliged to give up their players to play this Olympic tournament. A freedom that right now affects four players that Luis De la Fuente initially had. Is about Rodrigo Y Ferran torres, from the City, Fabian Ruiz, from Naples or Borja Mayoral. None of them will attend the Games due to the refusal of their clubs.

Power that does not exist in the case of Spanish football. In our country, both the Sports Law and the federal regulations require an athlete to go to the call of the national team. In case of refusal, the athlete in question could be deprived of a license to carry out his sports activity. In this case, soccer.

Spanish clubs can apply it with foreign players

A FIFA regulation that Spanish clubs that clubs can apply to foreign players that are included in their squads and in case of being called up for the Olympic Games. In this case, if they can refuse to come to the call from their country.