Sergio Ramos will be presented as a reinforcement this Wednesday

The wait is over and everything indicates that this Wednesday, July 7, will be the day that Sergio Ramos is officially announced as a reinforcement of the PSG of the Ligue 1 of France, Well, the former defender of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team is already in the French country to carry out the medical examination at the Neully American Hospital, outside of Paris.

According to unofficial information, the footballer has passed the medical examination, so Sergio Ramos will be confirmed as a new player for Paris Saint Germain in an agreement for the next two seasons.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the 35-year-old former Real Madrid footballer landed this morning at Le Bourget airport, where he was received by the PSG staff, from where he headed to the medical center.

Although the signing is not yet official, various media indicate that Ramos will sign for the next two seasons with the French club, after not having reached a renewal agreement with Madrid.

PSG has already announced the signings of the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum and the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, while the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has already passed the medical examination and will sign his contract after the European Championship, where he will play the final next Sunday.

