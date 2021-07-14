Sergio Ramos wants Lionel Messi at PSG and sends him a ‘little note’

The new defender of Paris Saint Germain, Sergio Ramos, has spoken of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who would like to see him at PSG, for which he has sent him a ‘little note’, calling him the best player in the world.

Sergio Ramos, who shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo for many years, did not hesitate to say that Messi could be the best player in the world and ‘invited’ him to PSG.

“Messi is one of the best in the world, if not the best, he would always have a place in my team.” said the Spanish defender.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel is a free player and can sign with any team he wants and although he would be close to renewing with Barcelona, ​​anything is possible.

